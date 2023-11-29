412th Test Wing hosts combined Commander’s Call, 3rd Quarter Award Ceremony

Col. Doug Wickert, 412th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Stolzfus, 412th TW command chief, hosted a special combined Commander’s Call and 3rd Quarter Awards Ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023.
During the Commander’s Call, Wickert highlighted the Wing’s achievements in the past three months. The 3rd Quarter Awards Ceremony celebrated the individuals and teams that made the third quarter a success.
The 3rd Quarter (July – Oct. 2023) winners are:
Airman of the Quarter
Senior Airman Jasmine Gary — 412th MSG
NCO of the Quarter
Staff Sgt. Brett Faron — 412th MSG
SNCO of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Matthew Giles — 412th OG
CGO of the Quarter
Capt. Andrew Metz — 412th MSG
FGO of the Quarter
Maj. Rachel Williams — 412th OG
Honor Guard of the Quarter
Senior Airman Matthew Chavez — 412th MSG
Supervision/Management of the Quarter
Bryce Sewalson — 412th MXG
Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter
Brianna Meyer — 412th TENG
Staff/Technician of the Quarter
Zachary Kofahl — 412th OG
Trades & Labor of the Quarter
Aaron Moore — 412th MXG
Administrator/CSS of the Quarter
Marcos Huerta — 412th MXG
Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter
Stephen Nelms — 412th MXG
Program Manager of the Quarter
Brett Smith — 412th OG
Team of the Quarter
Operations Engineering Requirements and Optimization — 412th CEG
CTF/Test Team of the Quarter
Have Viper GPT — USAF TPS
Volunteer of the Quarter
Tech. Sgt. Brittany Misterka — 412th MXG
Innovator of the Quarter
Jordan Connor — 412th TENG
Safety Well Done of the Quarter (two plaques)
Ryland Stampfel — 412th TENG, and
Guillermo Ortiz — 412th OG
For the Warfighter of the Quarter (two plaques)
Corwyn Berg — 412th CEG, and
Leticia Pantoja — 412th EWG
Spouse of the Quarter
Quincy Boswell — 412th OG