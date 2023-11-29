412th Test Wing hosts combined Commander’s Call, 3rd Quarter Award Ceremony

Col. Doug Wickert, 412th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Stolzfus, 412th TW command chief, hosted a special combined Commander’s Call and 3rd Quarter Awards Ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023.

During the Commander’s Call, Wickert highlighted the Wing’s achievements in the past three months. The 3rd Quarter Awards Ceremony celebrated the individuals and teams that made the third quarter a success.

The 3rd Quarter (July – Oct. 2023) winners are:

Airman of the Quarter

Senior Airman Jasmine Gary — 412th MSG

NCO of the Quarter

Staff Sgt. Brett Faron — 412th MSG

SNCO of the Quarter

Master Sgt. Matthew Giles — 412th OG

CGO of the Quarter

Capt. Andrew Metz — 412th MSG

FGO of the Quarter

Maj. Rachel Williams — 412th OG

Honor Guard of the Quarter

Senior Airman Matthew Chavez — 412th MSG

Supervision/Management of the Quarter

Bryce Sewalson — 412th MXG

Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter

Brianna Meyer — 412th TENG

Staff/Technician of the Quarter

Zachary Kofahl — 412th OG

Trades & Labor of the Quarter

Aaron Moore — 412th MXG

Administrator/CSS of the Quarter

Marcos Huerta — 412th MXG

Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter

Stephen Nelms — 412th MXG

Program Manager of the Quarter

Brett Smith — 412th OG

Team of the Quarter

Operations Engineering Requirements and Optimization — 412th CEG

CTF/Test Team of the Quarter

Have Viper GPT — USAF TPS

Volunteer of the Quarter

Tech. Sgt. Brittany Misterka — 412th MXG

Innovator of the Quarter

Jordan Connor — 412th TENG

Safety Well Done of the Quarter (two plaques)

Ryland Stampfel — 412th TENG, and

Guillermo Ortiz — 412th OG

For the Warfighter of the Quarter (two plaques)

Corwyn Berg — 412th CEG, and

Leticia Pantoja — 412th EWG

Spouse of the Quarter

Quincy Boswell — 412th OG