Edwards’ Aero Club: The Test Pilot School’s new Neighbor

The Edwards’ Aero Club is officially relocating to the main ramp at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The Test Pilot School has utilized the Aero Club’s aircrafts and instructors for 40 years. However, even though they operate hand-in-hand, one was located on South Base, and the other at Main Base.

In October of 2023, the Aero Club started relocating to Bldg. 1202, inside Base Operations, increasing the partnership with the Air Force Test Pilot School. The relocation amplifies the Aero Club’s synergy with the 412th Test Wing mission and allows all things “aero” to be under one roof.

“The people in Base Ops provide us with instant feedback or instant information on what’s going on … on the runway and on the ramp,” said Connie Farmer, Edwards’ Aero Club Manager.

“We see F-35s. We see the B-1s, B-52s, C-130s, C-17s … It’s truly an amazing place to work out of here,” said Joshua Maxwell, Edwards’ Aero Club Flight Instructor Candidate Student.

Besides its support to the mission, the Aero Club also provides flying lessons to Edwards’ workforce, including civilians and contractors, beginners and professionals.

“The reason I became a pilot it’s the feeling of being up in the air. It’s the freedom actually,” said Delilah Mendoza, Edwards’ Aero Club Assistant Chief Flight Instructor.

A discovery flight class is available to those considering joining the Aero Club and can be booked by calling 275-AERO, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s a fantastic opportunity to see Edwards, the dry lake, and the high desert from up in the sky, and even fly an aircraft with the assistance of an instructor.

“The students are involved in not just learning how to manipulate the aircraft and the controls, but also learning navigation, communications,” explains Farmer.

Members who are or become a licensed pilot can rent the Club’s aircrafts, such as Cessna 172S and R182.

“We afford them every opportunity to fulfill whatever flight training needs they have,” adds Farmer.

“You too can be one of those pilots that breaks any record you want to,” said Mendoza.

“It’s an air show every day. It really is,” said Maxwell.