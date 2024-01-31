aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Featured

Plane Crazy Saturday – Plane & Simple: A Writer’s Workshop With Allison Gatlin & Cam Martin

by Aerotech News
Allison Gatlin
Allison Gatlin

Think about an aviation memory – your first airplane ride, the day you soloed, or an airshow performance that inspired you. At Plane Crazy all the BEST stories have airplanes in them. The best airplane stories have people in them. Your aircraft has a story and so do you, but have you ever written it down? Come here for help getting started.

Allison Gatlin has never met a pilot who could not tell a story, and has made a career of presenting those stories for others in writing. Cam Martin has a passion for telling stories that matter. Together they will explore the WHY and HOW of writing out your story. “Airplane” is spoken here at “Plane & Simple: A Writer’s Workshop for Pilots.”

Saturday, February 17, 2024 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Free Admission!

Writers’s Workshop: 11:00 a.m. in MASP Board Room – seating limited!!!

RSVP at info@mojavemuseum.org

Static Historic Aircraft Display – Fly in or Drive in www.mojavemuseum.org

Mojave Air and Spaceport at ‘Rutan Field’
1434 Flightline, Mojave, CA 93501

Transient Parking Area – By Old Tower

Cam Martin

