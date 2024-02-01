Talk About It: dating safely

February is Teen Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM), and the theme for this year is “Talk About It.” It is a call to action for young people and those who support them to have meaningful conversations and to talk about what to do in unhealthy and abusive relationships.

Teen dating violence includes physical, emotional, sexual, or digital abuse in a current dating relationship or by a former dating partner. Young people experience violence at alarming rates. According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey:

Over 71% of women and over 55% of men first experience intimate partner violence (sexual or physical violence, and/or stalking) under the age of 25.

One in four women first experienced intimate partner violence prior to the age of 18.

Experiencing violence in youth can have long-lasting impacts, making it even more critical to prevent violence before it occurs. By promoting social norms that protect against violence (such as bystander programs and engaging men and boys) and supporting survivors, we can lessen the impact of sexual violence and prevent future victimization.

A healthy relationship requires open communication, safety, trust, and respect. Teaching children and young people about healthy relationships and consent should start early with age-appropriate messages through childhood and teen years. TDVAM is an opportunity to promote healthy relationships and consent, which are key to preventing sexual violence. Advocates can reinforce what consent looks like by educating parents, caregivers, and others on how to practice everyday consent and about healthy relationships.

Organizations:

Love is Respect.org: A project of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, they are a resource to empower youth to prevent and end dating abuse.

That’s Not Cool.com: Helps young people draw a “digital line” about what is and what is not okay in their relationships.

Hashtags for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month:

#TDVAM, #TeenDVAM, #LoveIsRespect, #HealthyRelationships, #BreakTheCycle, #TeenDatingViolenceAwareness, #PreventTeenDV, #RespectWeek, #DatingViolencePrevention, #SpeakUpForTeens, #Orange4Love (Orange is the official color of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month), #EducateEmpowerEndDV, #YouAreNotAlone, #NoMoreDV, #StandUpAgainstTeenDV,

The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office is now part of the Helping Agencies Center. Located at 20 W. Popson Ave, Building 2670 (across from Chapel 1). We are now co-located with Equal Opportunity, Diversity Equity and Inclusion and Accessibility, Employee Assistance Program, Community Support Coordinator and the Violence Prevention Integrator to provide the installation better, more streamlined support.

The Edwards AFB Sexual Assault 24/7 Response Line is (661) 209-0115.