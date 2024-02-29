A quality celebration of F-16 50th anniversary hosted at Edwards

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Multiple F-16s Fighting Falcons from units around the nation descended upon Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to partake in Falcon Rejoin 50, Jan. 25, 2024, in celebration of the F-16’s first flight. The anniversary event was open to base residents and employees and featured a performance from the Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team as well guest speakers who have contributed to both the developmental test of the F-16 and also those who have flown the aircraft in combat.