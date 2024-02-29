aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
A quality celebration of F-16 50th anniversary hosted at Edwards

by Giancarlo Casem | 412th Test Wing Public Affairs
The United States Air Force Air Demonstration “Thunderbirds” conduct a winter training session during Falcon Rejoin 50, Jan. 25, 2024, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Multiple F-16s Fighting Falcons from units around the nation descended upon Edwards to partake in the celebration of the F-16’s first flight. (Photo by Kyle Brasier)

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Multiple F-16s Fighting Falcons from units around the nation descended upon Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to partake in Falcon Rejoin 50, Jan. 25, 2024, in celebration of the F-16’s first flight. The anniversary event was open to base residents and employees and featured a performance from the Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team as well guest speakers who have contributed to both the developmental test of the F-16 and also those who have flown the aircraft in combat. 

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 416th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, flies over Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., during Falcon Rejoin 50, Jan. 25, 2024. Falcon Rejoin 50 celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first flight of the YF-16 on Jan. 20, 1974. (Photo by Kyle Brasier)
Local students try hands-on STEM experiences during Falcon Rejoin 50, Jan. 25, 2024, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Falcon Rejoin 50 celebrated the F-16’s 50th anniversary of its first flight, which took place on Edwards AFB, Jan. 20, 1974. (Photo by Nicolas Cholula)
