2019 in Photos — Page 7

EMS takes Thunderbolt cup … Airmen from the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron accept a trophy as the winners of the Fourth Annual Thunderbolt Cup, Nov. 27, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. Thunderbolt Cup is a competition in which squadrons and Airmen from around Luke compete in various sporting events for a chance to win the Thunderbolt Cup trophy. (Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez) Thunderbolt with two titles: Marine and Airman …First Lt. Ryan Allen, 56th Mission Support Group executive officer, protects the goal during game three of the 2018 Armed Services Hockey Championships, Nov. 7-11, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Luke Thunderbolts eventually took away the New Dawn division championship following a win over the Badger Militia, from the 176th Fighter Squadron, Wisconsin Air National Guard. (Courtesy photo) Turkeys for Troops drive donates to Luke Airmen …Senior Airman Jaylen McMurtry, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer, picks up boxed goods at the Turkeys for Troops food drive Nov. 21, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. Food donated by the Kiwanis Club of Litchfield, Luke Maintenance Officer Association of America chapter and a local food bank provided 100 families with turkeys, canned foods and fresh produce. Families with deployed members, single parents and young couples benefited from the donations. (Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez) Luke brings cheer through Holiday Magic …A child enjoys the snow during the annual Holiday Magic event Dec. 6, 2019, at Fowler Park on Luke Air Force Base. Holiday Magic is an annual event designed to bring cheer to Luke families and features activities such as music, carnival rides, real snow and games. (Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder) Luke hosts annual Thunderbolt Cup …First Lt. William Eastwood, 310th Fighter Squadron, squats during the Trojan Warrior Workout at the Fourth Annual Thunderbolt Cup, Nov. 27, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. Airmen who participated in the Trojan Warrior Workout competed in a series of exercises for the fastest time. The Thunderbolt Cup is designed to promote esprit de corps among the more than 6,900 active-duty and Reserve Airmen, and civilians at Luke. (Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez) 308th FS F-35A soar in sky …An F-35A Lightning II taxis on the flightline while another F-35 lands Nov. 6, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. As of Oct. 28, 2019, the F-35s assigned to Luke Air Force Base have flown more than 35,000 sorties. The F-35 has a wingspan of 35 feet, length of 51 feet and a height of 14 feet with an internal fuel capacity of 18,498 pounds. Since 1941, Luke has been building the future of airpower by graduating more than 61,000 pilots. (Airman Brooke Moeder) Airmen represent at Cardinals Game…Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, alongside U.S. Army and recruits, help unfurl an American flag before the national anthem at the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service football game, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. More than 70 Airmen from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., and various other bases participated in events during the game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jensen Stidham)