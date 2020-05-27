Arizona National Guard transports truckloads of food destined for food banks

Advertisement

Arizona National Guard service members traveled to Henderson, Nev., to pick up food donated from a private company to be delivered to a local food bank in Mesa, Ariz., May 22, 2020. The donated food filled three commercial truck trailers. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response. (Air National Guard photograph by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)