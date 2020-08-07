Staff agencies announce award winners

Advertisement
The following individuals are second quarter award winners:
Airman: Senior Airman Emily Redeker, 56th Fighter Wing Judge Advocate
NCO: Staff Sgt. Amber Cater, 56th FW Public Affairs
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Lashundra Howard, 56th FW JA
Company grade officer: Capt. Anthony Rock, 56th FW JA
Field grade officer: Maj. Douglas Hess, 56th FW Chapel
Civilian (Category II): Rosa Camacho-Denson, 56th Comptroller Squadron
Civilian (Category III): Rodney Winfield, 56th FW Protocol
Courtesy of Maj. Kristen Schnell,
56th CPTS
