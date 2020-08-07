Staff agencies announce award winners

Advertisement

The following individuals are second quarter award winners:

Airman: Senior Airman Emily Redeker, 56th Fighter Wing Judge Advocate

NCO: Staff Sgt. Amber Cater, 56th FW Public Affairs

Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Lashundra Howard, 56th FW JA

Company grade officer: Capt. Anthony Rock, 56th FW JA

Field grade officer: Maj. Douglas Hess, 56th FW Chapel

Civilian (Category II): Rosa Camacho-Denson, 56th Comptroller Squadron

Civilian (Category III): Rodney Winfield, 56th FW Protocol

Courtesy of Maj. Kristen Schnell,

56th CPTS