Chaplain’s thoughts … The hats I wear

We all have hats we wear. Our different roles, jobs and responsibilities determine which we wear. These past two years, my collection has more than tripled.

Feb. 16, 2019, a new hat added to my collection. My daughter was born at 29 weeks. Wearing this new “mom” hat meant I had to be strong enough to hold my family together for the next three months of her NICU stay. This hat took precedence over the one I wore for just myself or my marriage. This hat was heavy on my shoulders. I wore mine for everyone else while nobody seemed to wear theirs for me.

Fast-forward three months, my next hat came. My stay-at-home mom hat since I was on maternity leave. My daughters’ father is Pararescue meaning he’s deployed or TDY most of the year but took on extra assignments to avoid wearing his dad hat. That left me a new mom of a preemie, who had three-plus weekly appointments all two hours away.

More time went by and I was back to work. My first day was also my first day of Airman Leadership School. I was worried her dad wouldn’t remember her appointments, pumping every couple hours, and trying my best to stay awake. This new hat was my working-mom hat by day and full-time mom hat by night. I did everything since her dad’s job somehow became “more important” than mine, so why would I need sleep?

ALS graduation night arrived, when my name was called for the Academic Achievement award. I was in shock! For the first time, I was the one recognized! That moment I had worn a hat I had not seen in a long time, the hat that was just for me, the proud-of-myself hat.

The next morning after my graduation, my next hat was delivered. The single-working-mother hat. My husband packed his bags and left his daughter and me behind with a divorce to be finalized nine days later.

Shortly after, I got word my daughter and I were moving to Luke AFB on an EFMP medical move. After a few weeks on station, COVID-19 hit and my daughter soon tested positive. She had to be placed on oxygen due to respiratory issues, and I was absent from work for a long time. Out came my moral-dilemma hat. If I was thinking about my daughter, it was hard to think about work. If I was thinking about work, it was hard to think about my daughter. How could I win?

I’ve made more sacrifices than I thought possible, still I wear these hats proudly. A chef, teacher, police officer, doctor, entertainer, maid, taxi, ATM, but my favorite is being my daughter’s role model. She sees these hats drenched in blood, sweat and tears loving me for the mom I am today. When I pick her up from day care, she bulldozes her way through to get to me. I am her whole life, and there is no better hat worth wearing.