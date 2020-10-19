Werewolves at Luke get new commander

Advertisement

The 69th Fighter Squadron welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony Oct. 16 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Lt. Col. Paul “Ballz” Killeen relinquished command to Lt. Col. Bradley “Vapor” Sullivan, the new 69 FS commander. The ceremony was presided over by Col. Trena Savageau, 944th Operations Group commander.

“Thank you for your friendship, for maybe the few gray hairs I may have given you, and for stepping up,” said Savageau to Killeen during her speech. “Dude you crushed it, we really appreciate it.”

Sullivan was commissioned in 2004 and this will be his first command. He will be responsible to provide a cadre of F-16 instructor pilots to help accomplish Luke’s mission with a Total Force Concept.

“Ballz is handing you a highly functioning squadron,” said Savageau. “I know you have been prepping for this and you are ready for this challenge. The Wolves are lucky to have a warrior and servant leader like you stepping into this role.”

Sullivan proudly accepted the 69th FS guidon and expressed his appreciation.

“I am looking forward to serving and leading the men and women of the 69th FS as we continue to provide outstanding support to the 56th Fighter Wing in the production and training of F-16 pilots for the Combat Air Force,” he said.