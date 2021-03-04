Air Force finalizes PT uniform design; will begin production process

Air Force Uniform Office members 1st Lt. Avery Thompson and 2nd Lt. Maverick Wilhite
Air Force Uniform Office members 1st Lt. Avery Thompson and 2nd Lt. Maverick Wilhite put updated versions of the Air Force phyisical training (PT) uniform through their paces at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021. The Air Force Uniform Office is part of the Human System's Division in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Agile Combat Support Directorate. This is the first update to the PT uniform in more than 16 years, and over 150 Airmen participated in testing the new gear. The new ensemble currently consists of a jacket, a pair of pants, a T-shirt and two types of shorts; a lined runner's short and a longer unlined multipurpose short. A long sleeve t-shirt and a hoodie are in development. The ensemble features improved fabrics that are softer and quick drying, and have antimicrobial technology, which helps with moisture and odor control. The new uniform items are entering the production phase and will be available to Airmen sometime in 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)
After numerous tests and feedback from Airmen around the world, the Air Force Uniform Office has finalized the design of the new Physical Training Gear uniform, or PTG, and is preparing to begin the production process.

This is the first update to the PT uniform in more than 16 years, and more than 150 Airmen participated in testing the uniform.

Air Force Uniform Office member 1st Lt. Avery Thompson
“Our main requirement (from Air Force leaders) was to develop a PT uniform that people really wanted to wear and is as good as, if not better than, commercially available athletic wear,” said Tracy Roan, chief of the Air Force Uniform Office which is aligned under the Agile Combat Support Directorate’s Human Systems Division. “The new uniform now includes all of the great performance features that you find in athletic wear today.”

In addition to improving performance, the uniform is designed to accommodate various athletic interests.

“In the past, there was one uniform for all athletic pursuits, whether you were running, playing basketball or lifting weights,” said Col. Paul Burger, 88th Air Base Wing Mission Support Group commander, one of the test participants and an official with the Air Force Marathon. “The approach the Air Force has now taken, is to develop a uniform that is earmarked for runners or running and one that is better designed for some of those other athletic activities.”

With the new gear, Airmen will be issued a jacket, a pair of pants, T-shirt and shorts.

The ensemble will have improved fabrics that include soft, quick-drying material and have antimicrobial technology that helps with moisture and odor control.

Air Force Uniform Office member 2nd Lt. Maverick Wilhite
Other significant changes include the design of the jacket.

“With the ‘notorious’ track jacket, we’ve made updates to the fabric to minimize the noise it makes during workouts,” said 2nd Lt. Maverick Wilhite, the uniform office’s program manager for PT gear. “The jacket will be sleeker looking, so instead of having a bulky jacket, you’ll have a fit and tailored design. In addition, the jacket will have a zipper chest pocket for holding things like your CAC (common access card).”

The workout ensemble will include two variations of shorts; a shorter running style, and a longer all-purpose short. The all-purpose shorts are unlined knit with zipper hip pockets you can close. The runner’s short is a lightweight stretch-woven fabric with mesh side panels to improve airflow and improved stretch liner for modesty. The performance shirt is designed to be untucked during workouts or tucked as required by command.

Overall, the entire PTG uniform has updated styling with stretch materials to provide comfort and increase performance.

The new uniform will be available to Airmen in 2022, and there will be a four-year transition period for mandatory wear.

