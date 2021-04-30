335th AEG supports Greenbelt, Md.

Advertisement

U.S. Air Force Maj. Sharon Eleby, a Phoenix native and psychiatric nurse, assigned to the 335th Air Expeditionary Group, guides community members to the next available screening table at the federally-run Greenbelt Metro Station Pilot Community Vaccination Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, April 12, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.