335th AEG supports Greenbelt, Md.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Deion Collins, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
U.S. Air Force Maj. Sharon Eleby, a Phoenix native and psychiatric nurse, assigned to the 335th Air Expeditionary Group, guides community members to the next available screening table at the federally-run Greenbelt Metro Station Pilot Community Vaccination Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, April 12, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.
U.S. Air Force Maj. David Valentine, a pharmacist with the 55th Medical Group, out of Offutt Air Force Base, Omaha, counts vehicles for end-of-day processing at the NRG Stadium Community Vaccination Center, Houston, Texas, April 12, 2021. Valentine, a Phoenix, Arizona native, must gauge how many vials of the COVID-19 vaccine should be prepared each day in preparation for the next. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph E. D. Knoch/5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2021) — Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handler) 1st Class Javier Munoz, front, from Chicago, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handler) 3rd Class Kailyn Bennalley, from Peoria, Ariz., direct an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21, to land on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 22. Portland is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Kates)
PACIFIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) — U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew Cardenas, from Phoenix, cleans a passageway aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 17. Portland is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Kates)
U.S. Army Pfc. Marcos Garcia, center, a native of Phoenix and a combat medic from 101st Airborne Brigade (Air Assault), prepares a community member for the COVID vaccination, while U.S. Air Force Airman Creed Davisson, a cyber system operations specialist from the 123rd Air Control Squadron, Ohio Air National Guard, asks health screening questions at the state-run, federally-supported Community Vaccination Center at Cleveland State University Wolstein Center in Cleveland, April 25, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jesiah Dixon, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor Bottari, a Phoenix, Arizona, native and physician assistant assigned to the 335th Air Expeditionary Group, answers a community member’s question at the federally-run pilot community vaccination center in Greenbelt, Maryland, April 15, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Deion Collins, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
Sgt. David Gates, an Army Reserve physical therapist from Mesa, Arizona, tests his gas mask prior to entering the gas chamber during Army Reserve Medical Command’s Best Warrior Competition on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, April 9, 2021. He is assisted by Staff Sgt. Alice Henry, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear non-commissioned officer from Tampa, Florida. The Best Warrior Competition tests individual Soldier skills, promotes morale and cohesion, and reinforces the importance of individual excellence.