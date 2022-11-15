Arizona Cardinals visit Luke in salute to service

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger

Maj. Aaron Johnson, 69th Fighter Squadron F-16 instructor pilot, and Dennis Gardeck, Arizona Cardinals offensive linebacker, take off in the F-16D Fighting Falcon dubbed “MiG Killer”, Nov. 1, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Familiarization flights allow civilian and military personnel to learn about flight operations that they might not otherwise experience.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger

Maj. Aaron Johnson, 69th Fighter Squadron F-16 instructor pilot, and Dennis Gardeck, Arizona Cardinals offensive linebacker, walk to the flightline Nov. 1, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Gardeck was selected for a familiarization flight to experience a day in the life of a pilot and to understand more about flight operations.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger

Maj. Aaron Johnson, 69th Fighter Squadron F-16 instructor pilot, and Dennis Gardeck, Arizona Cardinals offensive linebacker, prepare for flight in an F-16D Fighting Falcon Nov. 1, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Familiarization flights allow civilian and military personnel to learn about flight operations that they might not otherwise experience.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger

Jesse Luketa, Arizona Cardinals offensive linebacker, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Williams, 63rd Fighter Squadron Aviation Resource Management noncommissioned officer in charge, after signing a t-shirt Nov. 1, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The base tour was an opportunity to inform community partners on military operations and unique mission sets.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger

Brig. Gen. Jason M. Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, greets Cameron Thomas and Jesse Luketa, Arizona Cardinals offensive linebackers, Nov. 1, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger

Cameron Thomas, Arizona Cardinals offensive linebacker, tests his cognitive recognition speed at the Tactical Integrated Training and Nutrition (TITAN) Arena Nov. 1, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The TITAN Arena is designed to strengthen specific cognitive and physical skills that pilots may need while flying fighter aircraft.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger

Members of the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron show Cameron Thomas, Arizona Cardinals offensive linebacker, how to attach an AIM-9X to an F-35 Lightning II Nov. 1, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Maintenance Airmen are responsible for ensuring all components of aircraft are operable and mission-ready.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger

Staff Sgt. Jorge Aparicio-Aguilar, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron weapons lead crew member, speaks with Trace McSorley, Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Nov. 1, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Military installations routinely host members of the community to educate them on various missions and capabilities.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger

Airmen of the 56th Component Maintenance Squadron speak to Arizona Cardinals players Jesse Luketa and Trace McSorley about F-35 Lightning II weapon delivery systems Nov. 1, 2022, during a tour of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The base tour was an opportunity to inform community partners on military operations and unique mission sets.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger

Airmen of the 56th Fighter Wing pose for a photo with players, cheerleaders, and the mascot of the Arizona Cardinals Nov. 1, 2022, during a tour of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The base tour was an opportunity to inform community partners on military operations and unique mission sets.