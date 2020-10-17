Community takes stand against domestic violence

Advertisement

U.S. Army Soldiers, Families and civilians gathered at the Fort Irwin Blue Track for a walk to end domestic violence.The event began Oct. 14 with the signing of a proclamation to take a firm stance against domestic violence and to remind victims that assistance is always available.

Fort Irwin Garrison Commander, Col. Jeanette Martin said the signing of the proclamation was “To let the survivors know we stand to stop the violence, to break the silence. Whether you’re walking, or running today, please remember those survivors and know that here at Fort Irwin, we will not tolerate the violence.”