During formation at the 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment motor pool on May 7, 2021, Lt. Col. John R. Williams, Regimental Deputy Commander, 11ACR, presented Spec. James G. Tutor, 1st Platoon, C Troop, 1/11ACR with a new award.

The “Blackhorse Shield” is bestowed upon the Trooper who best demonstrated Soldier proficiencies and Cavalry spirit during the previous Decisive Action Rotation.