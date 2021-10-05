Fort Irwin Exchange Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

On Sept. 18, 2021, the Fort Irwin Exchange joined The Villages and Home-Based Business to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The event was coordinated by Hardline Department Manage, Rose Gonzalez who brought this celebration to life. The event, which took place in the Exchange Mini Mall, had dancing performances which featured Salsa Instructor Mr. Jose Vergara. Fort Irwin’s Home-Based Businesses also joined in the celebration with free authentic food samplings, countries represented included Mexico and Puerto Rico. The Exchange also provided activities such as face painting, best dress contest, best table decoration, and dancing.