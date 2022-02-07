Fort Irwin volunteer opportunity

Project: Installation of Wildlife Guzzler

There is a need for a constant water supply to conserve the desert bighorn sheep. Through building and nurturing partnerships, I contacted the Society for the Conservation of Bighorn Sheep (SCBS) for assistance on installing a wildlife guzzler. Water guzzlers are simple gravity fed catchments systems that gather rain and snow that is stored in a reservoir tank and used by wildlife as a year-round water source. From Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, a 45-member team of volunteers from SCBS and, hopefully, from Fort Irwin garrison will install a three-tank wildlife guzzler system on the southern Avawatz Mountains of NTC. To show our appreciation for their hard work, DPW with NTC volunteers hope to provide hot meals in the morning and evening. We are looking for volunteers to assist with the installation of the guzzler. We hope excavation equipment can do most of the heavy work, but we realize there will be some hard work needed including the use of shovels, picks, and other hand tools. Examples of additional tasks will be moving rocks, placing them on water matt, helping with plumbing, and carrying water using water trucks from garrison up to the Red Pass MSR guzzler Site. We are also looking for volunteers to plan/cook/prep meals (two meals/day). Lunch is the responsibility of volunteers. This wildlife conservation project will help improve indigenous wildlife habitat for desert bighorn sheep, mountain, bobcat, chukar, and Gambel’s quail. Families with kids are encouraged to assist. All adults will have to sign liability waivers. We understand not everyone can devote all four days to this project. We are still working out the details.

I think it would be great to get some photos/publicity of this project, the community, and families who assist.

