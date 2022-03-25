Blackhorse veterans visit Fort Irwin

Three Blackhorse veterans from the Blackhorse Association visited the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment from March 15 to March 16, 2022.

On the agenda were visits to the 11th ACR Horse Detachment to observe techniques used over a hundred years ago by the 11th Cavalry Regiment, The General Robert W. Cone NTC & 11th ACR Heritage Center to learn about the time before and after their service, and the city of Razish in National Training Center/Fort Irwin to inspect defenses and tactics to slow the RTU’s advance.