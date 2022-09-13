aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

Breaching Operations …

by Aerotech News
Army photograph by Cpl. Dominic Acuna
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct breaching operations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022.

The 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division from Fort Bliss, Texas, continue training at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., as they enhance their combined arms breaching capabilities during Decisive Action Rotation 22-10.
Execution involved suppression, obscuration, security, creation of a lane or crossing and seizure of far-side objectives.

Army photograph by Cpl. Dominic Acuna
A U.S. Soldiers assigned to 40th Brigade engineer, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, prepares a Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) for breaching operations during Decisive Action Rotation 22-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022.

 

Army photograph by Cpl. Dominic Acuna
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, provide security as an M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicle maneuvers over breach area during Decisive Action Rotation 22-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022.

 

Army photograph by Cpl. Dominic Acuna
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, maneuvers an M1 Abrams main battle tank over breach site during Decisive Action Rotation 22-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022.

 

Army photograph by Pvt. Anastasiya Ludchenko
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division engage in an enemy attack during Decisive Action Rotation 22-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022.

 

Army photograph by Pvt. Anastasiya Ludchenko
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division prepare a defensive position during Decisive Action Rotation 22-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022.

 

Army photograph by Cpl. Dominic Acuna
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 40th Brigade engineer, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, prepares a Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) during Decisive Action Rotation 22-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022.

 

Army photograph by Pvt. Anastasiya Ludchenko
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division move in a tactical formation during Decisive Action Rotation 22-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022.

 

Army photograph by Pvt. Anastasiya Ludchenko
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division move in a tactical formation during Decisive Action Rotation 22-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022.

 

Army photograph by Cpl. Quincy Adams
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division move towards objective in M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 22-10 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022.
