Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


News

January 6, 2017
 

A year in Photos — April 2016

Courtesy photo
Children of Soaring Heights Communities plant an Ash tree at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 21, 2016. Soaring Heights celebrated Earth Day by inviting their residents to take part in planting a tree and learning about sustainability and conservation.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby/Released U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby/Released

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Hass, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, uses a hook and line procedure to remotely remove a suspicious package from a vehicle during the Comprehensive Airman Fitness Month Fire Department Fitness Challenge at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 31, 2016. The event was hosted by the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron’s explosive ordnance disposal and fire emergency service flights in coordination with the Community Support Center with the objectives of embracing team building, showing the links between different CAF pillars, and encouraging Airmen to challenge themselves.

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathan H. Barbour U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathan H. Barbour

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Donecio Burnell-Chester, 355th Fighter Wing safety technician, prepares to navigate an Arrive Alive Tour simulated impaired driving course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 21, 2016. Burnell-Chester experienced a delay in control to simulate what someone would experience under the influence of alcohol.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby

A year in Photos — February 2016

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Powers U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaylah Cook, 12th Air Force knowledge manager, crawls on the ground for help while simulating an aircraft crash victim with a broken leg duri...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: Jan. 6

On this look around the Air Force, Airmen march in the Rose Parade, coalition forces conduct more than 70 airstrikes in Syria and Iraq since the New Year, and an Air Force amputee is attempting to resume his career in Pararescue.
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Massey

A year in Photos — March 2016

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Steffen U.S. Air Force Gen. Hawk Carlisle, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Steve McDonald, ACC command chief, meet 355th Civil Engineering Squadron fire eme...
 
Full Story »

 