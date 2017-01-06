A year in Photos — April 2016

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby/Released
U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Hass, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, uses a hook and line procedure to remotely remove a suspicious package from a vehicle during the Comprehensive Airman Fitness Month Fire Department Fitness Challenge at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 31, 2016. The event was hosted by the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron’s explosive ordnance disposal and fire emergency service flights in coordination with the Community Support Center with the objectives of embracing team building, showing the links between different CAF pillars, and encouraging Airmen to challenge themselves.