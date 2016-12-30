The top 10 Army modernization efforts of 2016

All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.
Supporting the fight around the globe means providing Soldiers with the most advanced technology available. The Army must ride the wave of technology or risk being left behind.
We've all seen them before: the cans, small shots and uniquely packaged drinks that promise to give you an energy boost during the most important parts of your day.
For Staff Sgt. Ernie Nieves, the Army's top recruiter for fiscal year 2016, being a recruiter is the perfect opportunity to give back to the community.
The first armored multipurpose Vehicle, or AMPV, is scheduled to be handed over to the Army Dec. 15 for testing.
In October, the Army launched Army Ideas for Innovation, or AI2, a digital crowdsourcing program that solicits ideas for how the Army can become more innovative.
Supporting the fight around the globe means providing Soldiers with the most advanced technology available. The Army must ride the wave of technology or risk being left behind.
The Logistics Readiness Center has opened a new Central Issue Facility, during a ribbon cutting here, Dec. 16. The new facility will help reduce wait times during the issuing of uniforms and gear. “At our previous building, we were working out of storage containers, it made it real difficult when you ran short on items,”…
We've all seen them before: the cans, small shots and uniquely packaged drinks that promise to give you an energy boost during the most important parts of your day.
United States Army Soldiers and families took advantage of the newly renovated Desert Winds Bowling Center, during a soft opening at Fort Irwin, Dec. 15. After a 13-month renovation closure, the facility will be open for bowling during opportunity leave Wednesday through Sunday. During the holiday break the snack bar will remain closed. However, in…
Fort Irwin police will be checking driver licenses and motorist sobriety 10 p.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 31-Jan. 1. The checkpoint will be established inside Fort Irwin patrol boundaries that extend from Painted Rocks on Irwin Road into the garrison cantonment area.