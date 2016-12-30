High Desert Warrior – Ft Irwin


Army photograph
Army

The top 10 Army modernization efforts of 2016

Posted  December 30, 2016

Supporting the fight around the globe means providing Soldiers with the most advanced technology available. The Army must ride the wave of technology or risk being left behind.

Full Story »

hdw-uniform5
Local

New issue facility opened at Fort Irwin

Posted  December 30, 2016

The Logistics Readiness Center has opened a new Central Issue Facility, during a ribbon cutting here, Dec. 16. The new facility will help reduce wait times during the issuing of uniforms and gear. “At our previous building, we were working out of storage containers, it made it real difficult when you ran short on items,”…

Full Story »

Army photograph by Sgt. Timothy R. Koster
Health & Safety

The science behind why you should stop chugging so many energy drinks

Posted  December 30, 2016

We've all seen them before: the cans, small shots and uniquely packaged drinks that promise to give you an energy boost during the most important parts of your day.

Full Story »

hdw-bowling2
Local

Pins were flying!

Posted  December 30, 2016

United States Army Soldiers and families took advantage of the newly renovated Desert Winds Bowling Center, during a soft opening at Fort Irwin, Dec. 15. After a 13-month renovation closure, the facility will be open for bowling during opportunity leave Wednesday through Sunday. During the holiday break the snack bar will remain closed. However, in…

Full Story »

hdw-sobriety
Local

Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for New Year’s Eve

Posted  December 30, 2016

Fort Irwin police will be checking driver licenses and motorist sobriety 10 p.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 31-Jan. 1. The checkpoint will be established inside Fort Irwin patrol boundaries that extend from Painted Rocks on Irwin Road into the garrison cantonment area.

Full Story »

 
 

 

