A year in Photos — March 2016

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Steffen
U.S. Air Force Gen. Hawk Carlisle, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Steve McDonald, ACC command chief, meet 355th Civil Engineering Squadron fire emergency services flight Airmen during a base tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 3, 2016. The 355th CES Airmen had just conducted a live fire demonstration that Carlise and McDonald observed. ACC operates more than 1,300 aircraft, 34 wings, 19 bases, and more than 70 operating locations worldwide with 94,000 active-duty and civilian personnel.