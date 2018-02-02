Hello Air Education and Training Command,

I invite you to watch the newest video on my intent for AETC. The topic is the big picture, and how we all fit into it. I truly believe that one of our greatest attributes as Airmen is that we are thinkers. We want to know ‘why.’ Once you have watched the video, I invite you to follow the link below to read the National Security Strategy. Really think about how your role is a part of the overall strategy. In the end, every one of us is critical to the success of Airpower. Thank you for your time, and thank you for continuing to ask the tough questions–they are critical to moving us forward as a command and as an Air Force.

Commander’s Intent – The Big Picture <https://www.facebook.com/AirEducationandTrainingCommand/videos/10156104476709494/> (direct link: https://www.facebook.com/AirEducationandTrainingCommand/videos/10156104476709494)

National Security Strategy <https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/NSS-Final-12-18-2017-0905.pdf> (direct link: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/NSS-Final-12-18-2017-0905.pdf)

V/R,

Lt. Gen. Steve Kwast

AETC commander