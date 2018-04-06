Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Health & Safety

April 6, 2018
 

Indirect child abuse common

by JAMES YANG-HELLEWELL
56th Medical Operations Squadron

I hear couples claim their chronic arguing, and even occasional throwing of objects or physical altercations, do not affect their children. They assert the children are not usually in the room, or they make a deliberate effort to remove the children from the scene.

Unfortunately there is plenty of research claiming this opinion to be inaccurate. Among the four already recognized types of child abuse — physical, sexual, emotional and neglect — professionals are now recognizing a fifth category — exposure to domestic violence. Researchers discovered that children exposed to domestic violence exhibit many of the same symptoms as children who are more directly the victims of abuse.

The effects of exposure to domestic violence can be wide ranging. They can be physical, behavioral, emotional and social in nature. They can also manifest themselves differently at various ages.

Physical symptoms of exposure to domestic violence may take such forms as headaches, stomach aches, cold sores, bedwetting, shorter attention spans, hyperactivity, fatigue, to name a few. Infants may experience developmental delays and diarrhea from trauma and stress.

Infants are particularly affected by an environment of abuse because their brain is not fully developed. The effects of domestic violence may start in the mother’s womb resulting in low birth weights, premature birth, excessive bleeding, and fetal death associated with the mother’s physical trauma and emotional stress.

Behavioral problems may also become manifest, regression to an earlier stage of development or extreme aggressive behaviors. Other behaviors may include bed-wetting, nightmares, distrust of adults, and problems with attachment.

Adolescents exposed to domestic violence are at risk for academic failure and substance abuse. They may become guarded and secretive. They are more likely to become engaged in violent dating relationships. Denial and aggression become the adolescent’s major forms of problem solving. Behaviors such as truancy and running away may present themselves.

Although many of the described health consequences to children exposed to domestic violence may seem extreme, any level of violence in the home is not a good thing, and the consequences outlined above may be just a matter of degree.

Families should strive for zero tolerance of violence in the home. Our homes should be places where our best selves and most important values are on display. While children are resilient, they are not armor plated and family violence has consequences.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News
040618DLNCVR

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – April 6, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities Desert Lightning News Digital Edition We have a great issue of news and features prepared for you this month – thanks for checking us ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
1

JBLE Airman overcomes defeat, pays it forward

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — As he drove home on an overcast winter’s day, a flood of critical thoughts fueled feelings of defeat that consumed every moment since the blow horn was pressed to signal, “I quit.” Staff...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Technology helps overcome deployment challenges

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. ­­— Military life is not easy. The men and women who serve in our armed forces protect our freedoms and way of life. They make tremendous sacrifices along with their families in service to our country. Service members often have to endure times of separation from their loved ones, from...
 
Full Story »

 