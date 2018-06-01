Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


100 cardholders worldwide share $30,000 in sweepstakes

Living a Be Fit lifestyle is its own reward for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen, but a bonus never hurts.

Military Star’s “Ignite Your Workout” sweepstakes will reward 100 lucky military shoppers worldwide with a $300 exchange gift card each. Shoppers automatically earn an entry with two purchases at their local commissary plus two purchases at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service with their Military Star® card from June 1 through 30.

The Exchange has been partnering with the Defense Commissary Agency to highlight better-for-you choices as part of the Exchange’s Be Fit program to encourage readiness and resiliency in Airmen and their families. The “Ignite Your Workout “sweepstakes is the latest initiative to promote awareness of the healthy living program.

Participating operations include the Army & Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard exchanges; ShopMyExchange.com; myNavyExchange.com; ShopCGX.com; exchange concessionaires and the commissary. Winners will be announced on or about July 31. Official rules are available now at MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange.com.

Military Star offers added value for shoppers. Last year, cardholders saved big with exclusive, money-saving benefits:

• $309 million* saved with one of the lowest APRs of any store credit card

• $33 million** saved with no annual, late or over-limit fees

• $17 million saved through 0-interest promotional offers

The Military Star card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. For more information, visit MyECP.com.

*The Military Star credit card offers the lowest interest rate (11.74 percent) of any retail credit card (source, Creditcards.com). All cardholders enjoy the same low interest rate regardless of credit score.

**Unlike most credit cards, the Military Star credit program does not charge annual, late or over-limit fees.

Courtesy of AAFES



 

