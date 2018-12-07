Cardinals salute military members

Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider
Members of the 306th and 68th Rescue Squadrons pose Nov. 18 with Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, for a picture during the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Thompson, who reclassified into the pararescue career field more than 20 years ago, joined the PJs during halftime to rappel from the top of the stadium, demonstrating one of their many capabilities to rescue downed service members in combat scenarios. For more, see Page 12.