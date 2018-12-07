Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Cardinals salute military members

Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Members of the 306th and 68th Rescue Squadrons pose Nov. 18 with Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, for a picture during the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Thompson, who reclassified into the pararescue career field more than 20 years ago, joined the PJs during halftime to rappel from the top of the stadium, demonstrating one of their many capabilities to rescue downed service members in combat scenarios. For more, see Page 12.



 

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – December 7, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Digital and print publication serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities
 
Commentary

Eyes wide open: The time we saved a life

F. E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. — As Airmen, we are constantly preparing to be ready for the worst days of our lives. We live by a fit-to-fight ethos and maintain readiness for the most extreme of emergency situations. Sometimes, though, we realize we aren’t just prepared to fight for our lives, we remember...
 
Commentary

Effective leaders touch heart before asking for a hand

Over the past few weeks, I have been involved with conversations that were mostly centered on how to deal with personnel concerns. One of the first questions I ask is how well is your relationship with said person? Do you have one? Is it cordial or is it nonexistent? Today, I wanted to share this...
 
