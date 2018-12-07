

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – December 7, 2018

Happy Holidays to everyone at D-M AFB, from the staff of Aerotech News! Click on the link below for a digital copy of this week’s Desert Lightning News. Here are some highlights from the Dec. 2018 issue:

D-M pilot wins top strafer award at Hawgsmoke 2018: page 3

Native American reservist inspires, serves underserved communities: page 6

355th CMS dramatically increases A-10 spare engine stockpile: page 8

AF academy cadets help family out of crashed car: page 9

Photo feature: 563d Rescue Group Tiger Rescue VI exercise: pages 10 & 11

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/xgul/

That’s just a bit of what we have prepared for you in this month’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Pick up a copy of the paper on base and in Tucson starting Dec. 7, and “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – enjoy the holidays! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews