Year in Review: April 2018

Staff Sgt. Jaye Legate

D-M holds annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony

Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base discuss the events of the Holocaust April 23, 2018, during the Davis-Monthan AFB annual Cultural Awareness Festival at Davis-Monthan AFB. The tent set up for Holocaust remembrance included information on specific aspects of the Holocaust such as stories of survivors, those who died and the heroic actions of people who risked their lives, and the lives of their families, to protect those being persecuted.

Airman 1st Class Michael Beyer

Maintainers honored at annual awards

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nikolaus Kosakowski, 355th Maintenance Group, tosses a bean bag while playing corn hole April 23, 2018, during Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet at Davis-Monthan AFB. The awards ceremony was held to honor maintainers and highlight their achievements in their career fields.

M-4 qualification

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Alex Wolters, 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor NCO officer in charge, has the sights adjusted on his M-4 carbine April 13, 2018, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. CATM instructors ensure the safe and effective operation of a variety of weapon systems and ensure D-M Airmen are qualified and deployment ready.