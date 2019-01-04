Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Air Force

January 4, 2019
 

Year in Review: April 2018

D-M holds annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony

Staff Sgt. Jaye Legate

D-M holds annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony

Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base discuss the events of the Holocaust April 23, 2018, during the Davis-Monthan AFB annual Cultural Awareness Festival at Davis-Monthan AFB. The tent set up for Holocaust remembrance included information on specific aspects of the Holocaust such as stories of survivors, those who died and the heroic actions of people who risked their lives, and the lives of their families, to protect those being persecuted.

Maintainers honored at annual awards

Airman 1st Class Michael Beyer

Maintainers honored at annual awards

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nikolaus Kosakowski, 355th Maintenance Group, tosses a bean bag while playing corn hole April 23, 2018, during Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet at Davis-Monthan AFB. The awards ceremony was held to honor maintainers and highlight their achievements in their career fields.

M4 qualification

M-4 qualification

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Alex Wolters, 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor NCO officer in charge, has the sights adjusted on his M-4 carbine April 13, 2018, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. CATM instructors ensure the safe and effective operation of a variety of weapon systems and ensure D-M Airmen are qualified and deployment ready.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
DM-award4

One base, one boss: 355th wing strengthens mission competence

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Wing commander, speaks to Airmen during a re-designation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Jan. 2, 2019. Previously home to the 355th ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
DoD

Uniform code of military justice changes

Effective Jan. 1, 2019, the Military Justice Act of 2016 will instate the most reform to the Uniform Code of Military Justice and Manual for Courts-Martial in decades, modernizing dated aspects of the military justice system while also providing transparency. “The Military Justice Act represents the most significant change to the military justice system since...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Year in Review: May 2018

Airman 1st Class Frankie Moore 355th MDG offers unique physical therapy experiences Desert Lightning Team members perform kettle bell rows May 30, 2018, during the Advanced Physical Therapy Class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The Advanced Physical Therapy Class is held at D-M AFB three times a week and introduces patients to joint-safe exercises that...
 
Full Story »

 