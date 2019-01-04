Year in Review: August 2018

Airman Frankie Moore

Couple provides support for foster animals

U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Hale, 563rd Operations Support Squadron officer in charge of plans and scheduling, and his wife Dr. Kristen Hale, veterinarian, play fetch with their rescue pets Aug. 21, 2018, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The Hales fostered roughly 20 sheltered animals from 2015 to 2018 in order to help them find new homes.

Thrifty Shopping at D-M

Thrifty Shopping at D-M

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joel Bell, 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, shops Aug. 22, 2018, at the Davis-Monthan Base Thrift Shop. The shop offers anyone with base access a variety of new and gently-used items at low costs.

Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

A legacy of valor: D-M Airmen receive a prestigious award

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stacy Hawkins, Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, stands with the Command Civilian Award recipients during a presentation at Davis-Monthan AFB, Aug. 29, 2018. Chris Sanchez, left, Josh Grey, middle, and Todd Putnam, right, were recognized for their distinguished performance while demonstrating outstanding courage.