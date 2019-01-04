Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Year in Review: August 2018

Couple provides support for foster animals

Airman Frankie Moore

U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Hale, 563rd Operations Support Squadron officer in charge of plans and scheduling, and his wife Dr. Kristen Hale, veterinarian, play fetch with their rescue pets Aug. 21, 2018, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The Hales fostered roughly 20 sheltered animals from 2015 to 2018 in order to help them find new homes.

3

Thrifty Shopping at D-M

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joel Bell, 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, shops Aug. 22, 2018, at the Davis-Monthan Base Thrift Shop. The shop offers anyone with base access a variety of new and gently-used items at low costs.

A legacy of valor: D-M Airmen receive prestigious award

Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stacy Hawkins, Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, stands with the Command Civilian Award recipients during a presentation at Davis-Monthan AFB, Aug. 29, 2018. Chris Sanchez, left, Josh Grey, middle, and Todd Putnam, right, were recognized for their distinguished performance while demonstrating outstanding courage.



 

One base, one boss: 355th wing strengthens mission competence

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Wing commander, speaks to Airmen during a re-designation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Jan. 2, 2019. Previously home to the 355th ...
 
Uniform code of military justice changes

Effective Jan. 1, 2019, the Military Justice Act of 2016 will instate the most reform to the Uniform Code of Military Justice and Manual for Courts-Martial in decades, modernizing dated aspects of the military justice system while also providing transparency. “The Military Justice Act represents the most significant change to the military justice system since...
 
Year in Review: April 2018

Staff Sgt. Jaye Legate D-M holds annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base discuss the events of the Holocaust April 23, 2018, during the Davis-Monthan AFB annual Cultural Awareness Festival at Davis-Monthan AFB. The tent set up for Holocaust remembrance included information on specific aspects of the Holocaust such as stories...
 
