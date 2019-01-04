Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Air Force

January 4, 2019
 

Year in Review: July 2018

1

Airman 1st Class Michael Beyer

Honorary commander program inspires outreach

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Noah Vaughan, 25th Operational Weather Squadron superintendent and Brendan Lyons, 25th OWS honorary commander, prepare food July 17, 2018, at the Ronald McDonald house in Tucson. Through the Honorary Commander Program, Airmen from the 25th OWS partnered with the Tucson Ronald McDonald house to prepare, cook and serve food to local families.

2

Airman 1st Class Michael Beyer

D-M’s Drowley gets to know mission

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Fighter Wing commander, tours the air traffic control tower July 13, 2018, during an immersion at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The purpose of immersions is for commanders to familiarize themselves with the installation and its Airmen.

3

Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate

Aircraft wash

U.S. Airmen clean an A-10 Thunderbolt II in an aircraft wash rack July 24, 2018, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The main purpose of the wash rack is to clean equipment while preventing contaminates from entering the environment.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
DM-award4

One base, one boss: 355th wing strengthens mission competence

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Wing commander, speaks to Airmen during a re-designation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Jan. 2, 2019. Previously home to the 355th ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
DoD

Uniform code of military justice changes

Effective Jan. 1, 2019, the Military Justice Act of 2016 will instate the most reform to the Uniform Code of Military Justice and Manual for Courts-Martial in decades, modernizing dated aspects of the military justice system while also providing transparency. “The Military Justice Act represents the most significant change to the military justice system since...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Year in Review: April 2018

Staff Sgt. Jaye Legate D-M holds annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base discuss the events of the Holocaust April 23, 2018, during the Davis-Monthan AFB annual Cultural Awareness Festival at Davis-Monthan AFB. The tent set up for Holocaust remembrance included information on specific aspects of the Holocaust such as stories...
 
Full Story »

 