Year in Review: July 2018

Airman 1st Class Michael Beyer

Honorary commander program inspires outreach

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Noah Vaughan, 25th Operational Weather Squadron superintendent and Brendan Lyons, 25th OWS honorary commander, prepare food July 17, 2018, at the Ronald McDonald house in Tucson. Through the Honorary Commander Program, Airmen from the 25th OWS partnered with the Tucson Ronald McDonald house to prepare, cook and serve food to local families.

Airman 1st Class Michael Beyer

D-M’s Drowley gets to know mission

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Fighter Wing commander, tours the air traffic control tower July 13, 2018, during an immersion at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The purpose of immersions is for commanders to familiarize themselves with the installation and its Airmen.

Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate

Aircraft wash

U.S. Airmen clean an A-10 Thunderbolt II in an aircraft wash rack July 24, 2018, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The main purpose of the wash rack is to clean equipment while preventing contaminates from entering the environment.