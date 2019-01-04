Year in Review: June 2018

Airman 1st Class Michael Beyer

HH-60 Pave Hawks take flight

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 923rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron take a break, June 14, 2018, after performing preflight checks on a HH-60G Pave Hawk at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The 923rd AMXS plans and directs scheduled and unscheduled maintenance to ensure mission-ready status.

Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Retiree Will Day

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Smith, 355th Fighter Wing assistant staff judge advocate, assists a military spouse June 27, 2018, during the will signing event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. This event happens every month and is a free service to retirees in the Tucson community.

Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

New commander helps D-M reach new levels of excellence

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mark Kelly, 12th Air Force commander, passes command of the 355th Fighter Wing to Col. Mike Drowley during a change of command ceremony June 29, 2018, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Prior to assuming command at D-M, Drowley served as Chief of Staff for the U.S. Air Forces Central Command, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.