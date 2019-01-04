Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


January 4, 2019
 

Year in Review: June 2018

HH-60 Pavehawks take flight

Airman 1st Class Michael Beyer

HH-60 Pave Hawks take flight

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 923rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron take a break, June 14, 2018, after performing preflight checks on a HH-60G Pave Hawk at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The 923rd AMXS plans and directs scheduled and unscheduled maintenance to ensure mission-ready status.

Retiree Will Day

Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Retiree Will Day

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Smith, 355th Fighter Wing assistant staff judge advocate, assists a military spouse June 27, 2018, during the will signing event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. This event happens every month and is a free service to retirees in the Tucson community.

Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

New commander helps D-M reach new levels of excellence

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mark Kelly, 12th Air Force commander, passes command of the 355th Fighter Wing to Col. Mike Drowley during a change of command ceremony June 29, 2018, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Prior to assuming command at D-M, Drowley served as Chief of Staff for the U.S. Air Forces Central Command, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.



 

DM-award4

One base, one boss: 355th wing strengthens mission competence

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Wing commander, speaks to Airmen during a re-designation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Jan. 2, 2019. Previously home to the 355th ...
 
Uniform code of military justice changes

Effective Jan. 1, 2019, the Military Justice Act of 2016 will instate the most reform to the Uniform Code of Military Justice and Manual for Courts-Martial in decades, modernizing dated aspects of the military justice system while also providing transparency. “The Military Justice Act represents the most significant change to the military justice system since...
 
Year in Review: April 2018

Staff Sgt. Jaye Legate D-M holds annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base discuss the events of the Holocaust April 23, 2018, during the Davis-Monthan AFB annual Cultural Awareness Festival at Davis-Monthan AFB. The tent set up for Holocaust remembrance included information on specific aspects of the Holocaust such as stories...
 
