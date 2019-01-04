Year in Review: May 2018

Airman 1st Class Frankie Moore

355th MDG offers unique physical therapy experiences

Desert Lightning Team members perform kettle bell rows May 30, 2018, during the Advanced Physical Therapy Class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The Advanced Physical Therapy Class is held at D-M AFB three times a week and introduces patients to joint-safe exercises that are intended to prevent future injuries.

Airman 1st Class Frankie Moore

Parachute packers ensure a safe and sustained landing

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Stuart Bastiaance, 355th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, unrolls the canopy of a parachute May 14, 2018, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Four OSS members stationed here come together under one roof to pack and inspect parachutes and survival kits in support of their respective units. If a pilot needs to eject, the parachute ensures they land safely, and the survival kit keeps them sustained until help arrives.

Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Motivated, dedicated, a step above the rest

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Derrall Peach, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation craftsman, trains for the discus field event on May 23, 2018, at Davis-Monthan AFB. Peach, along with 39 other athletes, qualified to compete in the Department of Defense Warrior Games in various sports to include archery, rowing, seated volleyball, wheelchair basketball, swimming, cycling and many more.