Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Air Force

January 4, 2019
 

Year in Review: October 2018

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Giovanni Sims Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Giovanni Sims

A U.S. Airman prepares a salad at the Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2018. The dining facility provides food service excellence in support of Air Force readiness and peacetime missions.

Inside the mission: food sevice’s unique purpose

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate

Desert Lightning Team members participate in a Push-Up-A-Thon during the first annual DLT Competition Cup at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2018. The DLT Competition Cup consisted of a variety of tournaments including basketball, volleyball, spades, corn hole and a CrossFit competition to accommodate more than 1,500 personnel.

D-M hosts first annual DLT Cup Competition

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate

Cody Ethridge, a contractor from the 355th Component Maintenance Squadron, inspects a low pressure turbine case at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2018. Low pressure turbine cases are inspected prior to installment to ensure each piece is in proper working order.

Propulsion back shop pushes forward



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
DM-award4

One base, one boss: 355th wing strengthens mission competence

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Wing commander, speaks to Airmen during a re-designation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Jan. 2, 2019. Previously home to the 355th ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
DoD

Uniform code of military justice changes

Effective Jan. 1, 2019, the Military Justice Act of 2016 will instate the most reform to the Uniform Code of Military Justice and Manual for Courts-Martial in decades, modernizing dated aspects of the military justice system while also providing transparency. “The Military Justice Act represents the most significant change to the military justice system since...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Year in Review: April 2018

Staff Sgt. Jaye Legate D-M holds annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base discuss the events of the Holocaust April 23, 2018, during the Davis-Monthan AFB annual Cultural Awareness Festival at Davis-Monthan AFB. The tent set up for Holocaust remembrance included information on specific aspects of the Holocaust such as stories...
 
Full Story »

 