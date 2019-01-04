Year in Review: October 2018

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Giovanni Sims
A U.S. Airman prepares a salad at the Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2018. The dining facility provides food service excellence in support of Air Force readiness and peacetime missions.
Inside the mission: food sevice’s unique purpose
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate
Desert Lightning Team members participate in a Push-Up-A-Thon during the first annual DLT Competition Cup at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2018. The DLT Competition Cup consisted of a variety of tournaments including basketball, volleyball, spades, corn hole and a CrossFit competition to accommodate more than 1,500 personnel.
D-M hosts first annual DLT Cup Competition
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate
Cody Ethridge, a contractor from the 355th Component Maintenance Squadron, inspects a low pressure turbine case at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2018. Low pressure turbine cases are inspected prior to installment to ensure each piece is in proper working order.
Propulsion back shop pushes forward