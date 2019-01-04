Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Air Force

January 4, 2019
 

Year in Review: September 2018

A-10 Pilot reaches 5000 flight hours milestone

Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate

A-10 Pilot reaches 5,000 flight hours milestone

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robin Sandifer, 47th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II instructor pilot, poses with the 5,000 flight hours milestone patch in front of an A-10 Sept. 21, 2018, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Sandifer reached this milestone after flying the A-10 for the last 29 years.

NATO E-3A to retire at 309 AMARG

Senior Airman Mya Crosby

NATO E-3A retires at 309 AMARG

A NATO Airborne Early Warning & Control Force E-3A taxis down the flightline Sept. 11, 2018, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. This AWACS aircraft is the third to retire from the NATO AEW&C Force at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group. Its mission was to perform all surveillance and battle management tasks ordered by the NATO AEW&C Force Commander on behalf of the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

355th MDOS hosts first annual Suicide Prevention Week

Airman Frankie Moore

355th MDOS hosts first annual Suicide Prevention Week

Desert Lightning Team members run Sept. 14, 2018, during a wingman run/walk in support of the 355th Medical Operations Squadron’s first annual Suicide Prevention Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The 355th MDOS used the wingman walk/run to link physical wellbeing with strong mental health and resiliency.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
DM-award4

One base, one boss: 355th wing strengthens mission competence

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Wing commander, speaks to Airmen during a re-designation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Jan. 2, 2019. Previously home to the 355th ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
DoD

Uniform code of military justice changes

Effective Jan. 1, 2019, the Military Justice Act of 2016 will instate the most reform to the Uniform Code of Military Justice and Manual for Courts-Martial in decades, modernizing dated aspects of the military justice system while also providing transparency. “The Military Justice Act represents the most significant change to the military justice system since...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Year in Review: April 2018

Staff Sgt. Jaye Legate D-M holds annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base discuss the events of the Holocaust April 23, 2018, during the Davis-Monthan AFB annual Cultural Awareness Festival at Davis-Monthan AFB. The tent set up for Holocaust remembrance included information on specific aspects of the Holocaust such as stories...
 
Full Story »

 