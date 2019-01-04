Year in Review: September 2018

Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate

A-10 Pilot reaches 5,000 flight hours milestone

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robin Sandifer, 47th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II instructor pilot, poses with the 5,000 flight hours milestone patch in front of an A-10 Sept. 21, 2018, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Sandifer reached this milestone after flying the A-10 for the last 29 years.

Senior Airman Mya Crosby

NATO E-3A retires at 309 AMARG

A NATO Airborne Early Warning & Control Force E-3A taxis down the flightline Sept. 11, 2018, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. This AWACS aircraft is the third to retire from the NATO AEW&C Force at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group. Its mission was to perform all surveillance and battle management tasks ordered by the NATO AEW&C Force Commander on behalf of the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Airman Frankie Moore

355th MDOS hosts first annual Suicide Prevention Week

Desert Lightning Team members run Sept. 14, 2018, during a wingman run/walk in support of the 355th Medical Operations Squadron’s first annual Suicide Prevention Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The 355th MDOS used the wingman walk/run to link physical wellbeing with strong mental health and resiliency.