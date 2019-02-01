Get free tax return preparation on base

The Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Office is gearing up for tax season. D-M AFB VITA volunteers are trained and certified by the Internal Revenue Service to prepare a variety of returns for our military community. This is a free service for any active-duty members, dependents (with military ID), National Guard, Reserve, public health members, and military retirees with access to the base.

Retiree 1099Rs and Air Force active-duty W-2s are available on-line.

Walk-ins are accepted only if there is a vacancy and if members have all their tax paperwork with them.

The appointment line phone number is 520-228-3489 and is open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The following paperwork is required for your appointment:

• Government/military ID for taxpayer and spouse (not required for dependents unless they are having separate tax returns prepared.)

• Social Security number cards for everyone who is listed on the return.*

• Last year’s federal and state tax returns

• All tax forms (W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, etc.)

• Account information for direct deposit.**

*This is mandatory per the IRS. Preparers are required by the IRS to verify SSN cards for each person listed on a return each year even if VITA has prepared that return in previous years. The appointment will be rescheduled if the SSN cards listed on the return are not available for verification.

If there is a dependent who is away at school and has their card with them, bring a photo copy or picture on a smart phone of that card to the appointment. A photocopy of all SSN cards on the return is acceptable.

Acceptable alternatives for the SSN cards are military ID cards that have SSNs on them, Medicare Card Part A (as long as it has a SSN) or Social Security benefits statement with the SSN on it.

NOTE: A new SSN card can be acquired at one of the following Social Security Offices:

• 88 W. 38th St., Suite 100

• 3808 N. 1st Ave.

The contact phone number is 800-772-1213.

** The institution, account number and routing number are required.

– A blank check has this information; however, a deposit slip does not. The routing number on the deposit slip is different.

– Due to changes by banks in account/routing numbers, the same numbers used on last year’s return will not be used.

Courtesy of VITA office