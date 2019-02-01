March 23 and 24 at Davis-Month AFB

Free admission

The 2019 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show promises to be a weekend packed with heart-pounding air performances and family friendly activities. This is your chance to get up close and personal with the aircraft and pilots.

Although general admission is free, a limited amount of premium seating is available while supplies last.

Thunderbolt Club

Looking for an upgraded air show experience with the best views of the flying? The Thunderbolt Club provides: In-and-out access throughout the day, front-line seating in an exclusive viewing area, catered, buffet-style lunch, continental breakfast, unlimited water and soft drinks, full bar (pay as you go), shaded area for meals/relaxing, private premium air-conditioned restrooms. Children ages 3 and under admitted free (lap-sitters only), and VIP parking including a separate entrance/exit from the main general admission parking.

(Please note that security restrictions require that VIP parking will only be furnished upon Base approval to those guests who request it and submit additional background information no later than two weeks prior to the event.)

Adults: Saturday – $135, Sunday – $120 · Children (ages 4-12): Saturday – $85, Sunday – $75 · Children ages 3 and under admitted free (lap-sitters only.)

Premium box seats

Reserved box seats are located on the flightline, providing an outstanding way to view the air show. Includes: Exclusive viewing area, in-and-out privileges, dedicated concessions and restroom facilities, shade tents.

Adults and children: Saturday – $40, Sunday – $30 · Children ages 3 and under admitted free (lap-sitters only.)

Add $5 per seat for Ultimate Premium Box Seating in first five rows.

The Bier Garten

Upscale premium seating area, while sampling the region’s best brews. This adults-only section provides: Exclusive viewing area (21 years of age and over), two complementary glasses of beer per guest with additional available for purchase, shade tents, in-and-out privileges, dedicated restroom facilities

Adults (21 years of age and over only): Saturday – $50, Sunday – $40.

All ticket sales are final, no refunds, no rain checks.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://thunderandlightningoverarizona.com/purchase-tickets/.