February 8, 2019
 

Ready for anything

Air Force photograph by Airman Frankie D. Moore

Tech. Sgt. Edward Israel, 355th Wing Inspector General inspector, examines the processes of a simulated aircraft crash exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2019. As an examiner, Israel must take note of faults in the exercise so they may be fixed for real world scenarios.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman Frankie D. Moore

A U.S. Air Force firefighter with the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron carries a tarp during an aircraft crash exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2019. Davis-Monthan holds exercises such as these to test the readiness of the base.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman Frankie D. Moore

U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pull simulated aircraft crash victims onto a tarp during an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2019. The tarp was used as a staging point for the simulated victims.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman Frankie D. Moore

Robert Castanon, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, examines a simulated aircraft crash victim during an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2019. Davis-Monthan holds many exercises to test the readiness of the base.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman Frankie D. Moore

Capt. Joseph Duren, 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron flight surgeon, and Tech. Sgt. David Martin, 355th Aerospace Medicine Squadron flight medicine technician, check the vitals of a simulated aircraft crash victim during an exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2019. Davis-Monthan holds many exercises to test the readiness of the base.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman Frankie D. Moore

Capt. Joseph Duren, 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron flight surgeon, fills out an emergency medical technician form during an aircraft crash exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2019. Davis-Monthan holds exercises such as these to test the readiness of the base.



 

