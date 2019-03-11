Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

March 11, 2019
 

Thunder and Lightning over Arizona

Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Powers

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II and an F-86 Sabre fly in formation together over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2019. These aircraft will perform in this year’s Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona air show, March 23-24.

Thunder and Lightning over Arizona, a free public event, is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23-24, 2019 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, will be headlining the event alongside Davis-Monthan’s very own A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team to exhibit the military’s air power capabilities.

“We are extremely excited to be performing at the show,” said Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier, A-10 Demonstration Team public affairs lead. “We really want to show the Tucson community why the base is here and what the aircraft train for every day.”

While being widely known as an air show, the event is more than just that. Its goal is to recruit, retain and inspire, all while displaying what the military is capable of.

“It’s important to sustain the longevity and betterment of the Air Force by allowing the younger generation the opportunity to experience the possibilities of how they can contribute to the mission,“ said 2nd Lt. Lauren Gao, 355th Wing public affairs officer.

During the event, Davis-Monthan’s gates will be open to share with the community the integral part it plays by hosting a Military Open House. This event will give the public an opportunity to learn about the assets D-M operates and meet the men and women responsible for leading and maintaining these mission sets.

Davis-Monthan’s own combat search and rescue team will be performing The Desert Lightning Team CSAR Demo, where they’ll highlight D-M’s attack and rescue abilities.

The event will also include flyovers from a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, a C-17 Globemaster III and many other aircraft, along with a performance from the U.S. Air Force parachute team Wings of Blue.

Aircraft ground displays will be parked along a walkway giving visitors the opportunity to tour and learn about specialized aircraft, like the B-52 Stratofortress, the T-6 Texan II and the P-51 Mustang just to name a few.

Food and beverages will be on sale at the event, and for children, there’ll be a kid zone play area with bouncy castles and bungee trampolines.

For VIP passes visit: https://www.thunderandlightningoverarizona.com. For more information and updates visit: https://www.dm.af.mil/airshow or download the D-M phone app.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force

SECAF announces resignation

Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., Dec 6, 2017. Upon a favorable final vote by the regents, Secretary of the Air...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

DM celebrates 20th anniversary of Heritage Flight training, certification

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Powers   Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Powers A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning and an F-86 Sabre fly in formation toget...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Rosie the Riveter and me

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published March 18, 2015. WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. — As we recognize Women’s History Month this March, I am struck by the thought that heroes and role models do not have to be ...
 
Full Story »

 