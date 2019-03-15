The F-22 Raptor defines air dominance. The 5th Generation F-22’s unique combination of stealth, speed, agility, and situational awareness, combined with lethal long-range air-to-air, and air-to-ground weaponry, makes it the best air dominance fighter in the world.

The F-22’s ability to collect and share tactical information with friendly assets enables U.S. and allied forces to engage targets with unmatched battle space awareness. The Raptor makes other coalition aircraft more survivable. It’s a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force. The capabilities of the F-22 Raptor remain essential to deter and defeat threats and ensure regional and global security well into the future, and cannot be matched by any other known aircraft.