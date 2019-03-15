Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Air Force

March 15, 2019
 

F-22 Raptor

The F-22 Raptor defines air dominance. The 5th Generation F-22’s unique combination of stealth, speed, agility, and situational awareness, combined with lethal long-range air-to-air, and air-to-ground weaponry, makes it the best air dominance fighter in the world.

The F-22’s ability to collect and share tactical information with friendly assets enables U.S. and allied forces to engage targets with unmatched battle space awareness. The Raptor makes other coalition aircraft more survivable. It’s a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force. The capabilities of the F-22 Raptor remain essential to deter and defeat threats and ensure regional and global security well into the future, and cannot be matched by any other known aircraft.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Close Airman Support watches out for Airmen

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Powers 355th Wing Staff Agency Close Airmen Support team poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2019. Each team is comprised of members from the Men...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

D-M Leaders

355th Wing Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is one of the largest installations and flying operations in the U.S. Air Force, with 34 mission partners, more than 11,000 Airmen, 150 aircraft and $50 billion in assets. It is comprised of 20 squadrons, two of which are fighter squadrons. The 355th Wing provides A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

D-M Air Force Base Map for air show attendees

 
Full Story »

 