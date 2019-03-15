Information assists air show attendees

1. Craycroft and Swan gates will be used for all non-ID card holders and handicapable.
• Both gates will open at 9 a.m. both days of the Air Show.
• All non-ID card holders will be directed to general parking. Expect up to a half-mile walk to the show floor.
• All handicapable will be directed to closer parking. Expect about a 3-minute walk to the show floor.
2. N. Wilmot will be used for all ID-card holders (active duty, dependents, retirees, etc.).
• This gate will be open 24 hours beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday at 10 p.m.
• All ID-card holders will be bussed to the show floor from the following locations: Med Group, Borman Elementary, Sonoran Science Academy, Heritage Park, Club Ironwood, Auto Hobby Shop, and Outdoor Recreation.
• Parking will be free for all Air Show attendees.
3. The following hand-carried items are prohibited:
• Backpacks – Clear or mesh authorized
• Duffle bags – Clear or mesh authorized
• Large camera bags
• Coolers
• Drones
• Umbrellas
• Outside alcohol
• Camelbacks
• Paint
• Balloons
• Illegal drugs
• Weapons (brass knuckles, mace, pepper spray, box cutters, nunchucks, firearms, knives, etc.)
• Military uniforms worn by non-military members
• Gang or motorcycle club affiliated colors or clothing/items
• Bicycles
• Scooters
• Skates/shoes with skates in them
• Skateboards
• Go-carts
NOTE: Personal carts may be used by physically challenged visitors.
Pets: All pets are prohibited from the A&A Days grounds. Service animals assisting physically challenged guests will be authorized.