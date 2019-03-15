Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Shockwave Jet Truck

The world-famous Shockwave Jet Truck is one of three of the world’s fastest jet-powered trucks and will perform at the 2019 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show and Open house.

Shockwave is a custom-built race truck equipped with three huge J34-48 Pratt & Whitney jet engines originally out of the U.S. Navy T2 Buckeye. The combined horsepower is 36,000. The three jet engines’ 21,000 pounds of thrust easily propels this truck to speeds over 350 mph. Shockwave is not only the most powerful truck in the world, it also hold the record speed for semi-trucks at 376 mph. Shockwave is owned by Darnell Racing Enterprises, Inc. based in Springfield, Missouri, and driven by Chris Darnell.



 

Close Airman Support watches out for Airmen

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Powers 355th Wing Staff Agency Close Airmen Support team poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2019. Each team is comprised of members from the Men...
 
D-M Leaders

355th Wing Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is one of the largest installations and flying operations in the U.S. Air Force, with 34 mission partners, more than 11,000 Airmen, 150 aircraft and $50 billion in assets. It is comprised of 20 squadrons, two of which are fighter squadrons. The 355th Wing provides A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft...
 
D-M Air Force Base Map for air show attendees

 
