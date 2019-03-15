The world-famous Shockwave Jet Truck is one of three of the world’s fastest jet-powered trucks and will perform at the 2019 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show and Open house.

Shockwave is a custom-built race truck equipped with three huge J34-48 Pratt & Whitney jet engines originally out of the U.S. Navy T2 Buckeye. The combined horsepower is 36,000. The three jet engines’ 21,000 pounds of thrust easily propels this truck to speeds over 350 mph. Shockwave is not only the most powerful truck in the world, it also hold the record speed for semi-trucks at 376 mph. Shockwave is owned by Darnell Racing Enterprises, Inc. based in Springfield, Missouri, and driven by Chris Darnell.