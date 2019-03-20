The MAGIC continues

TUCSON, Ariz.–Airmen and soldiers from the Arizona National Guard attended the My Air Guard Incentive Career, or MAGIC event at Pima Community College West Campus Feb. 10.

The event originated in the maintenance group in 2010 when a group of Unit Career Advisors recognized the need to educated airmen on the numerous benefits available to Guardsmen. The event has since expanded to more than 200 soldiers and airmen interested in learning about how they can achieve their goals and take advantage of opportunities available to them.

Edwardo Flores is preparing for basic military training by attending drill with the 162nd Wing Recruiting Office as a student flight member. “This is my second time around, and it is really informative,” said Edwardo Flores. “It answered questions that I had and gave me more information on things that I never knew to ask.”

Presenters discussed education benefits, career advancement opportunities and as in past years, the goal of the event is to provide the tools needed to make informed career, personal and family readiness decisions.

“I got a lot of things out of MAGIC, I always hear great things about the benefits to joining the Guard and today I got a taste of all these benefits,” said Cerman Gerda a member of the student flight. “I keep hearing awesome things, but I had no idea where to find information and I found out the options to transfer my education benefits to my kids.”

New this year, Airmen from different career fields, backgrounds and ranks conducted an in depth panel discussion to illustrate what life is like in the Guard.

One panelist, Capt. Erika Jaramillo the Security Forces Commander, offered a piece of advice to those looking to progress in their careers from enlisted to officer as she did.

“Every day is an interview. Every day that you come to work your supervisors see what you are bringing and when you go to an interview panel, they already know your work ethic,” Jaramillo said. “Be open to ideas and bring forth your best every day.”