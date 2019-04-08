D-M proves lethality during readiness exercise

The 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona continues to lead the Air Force in high-end operational readiness as it proves the “Dynamic Wing” construct during exercise Bushwhacker 19-05.

During the operational readiness exercise, members of the Desert Lightning Team are prepared to rapidly wield combat power, deploy to austere and contested locations around the world and use multi-functional Airmen to establish, sustain and defend the base with organic command and control.

“We are honing our high-end readiness where large-scale, dynamic force employment is mission critical,” said Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Wing commander. “As Airmen, we know our role in the joint fight and we approach every problem with a multi-functional mindset that’s focused on mission success.”

Davis-Monthan AFB is an operational, warfighting base with over 11,000 Airmen that directly support four combatant commanders around the globe every day. Constantly sustaining the ability to destroy the opposition is no small charge.

“This exercise allows Davis-Monthan to further sharpen our high-end readiness,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burdette, 355th Wing Inspector General. “Our goal is to effortlessly balance flexibility, survivability and lethality to provide options for combatant commanders.”

With all the training and preparation occurring during this exercise, Davis-Monthan’s Airmen will be well equipped to handle any situation that comes their way.

“Each unit owns a critical component of the grand design.” Drowley said. “As a team, we are prepared to powerfully employ combat search and rescue and attack air power.”

As the foundation of the fighting force, the squadrons of the 355th Wing are empowered to take decisive action as they build out the “Dynamic Wing.” From security forces to operations to maintenance, each squadron is critical to mission success.

“We will meet the intent of our Air Force leaders to adapt the way we fight in an ever-changing world.” Drowley said.

