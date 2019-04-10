Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

April 10, 2019
 

Davis-Monthan AFB readiness

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers

Airmen from the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron load aircraft pallets at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 2nd 2019. Any equipment the 354th Fighter Squadron needs for the exercise is loaded on to pallets and transported to the cargo aircraft. From there the quipment is taken to various simulated deployed locations where the 354th FS will be launching operations.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers

Airmen from the 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron check the tire pressure on an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 2nd 2019. Prior to launching, maintainers perform multiple pre-flight checks and routine maintenance to be sure the aircraft is fully operational.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Giovanni Sims

Tech. Sgt. Nakisha Simon, NCO in charge of environment health, administers an M50 gask mask fit test during exercise Bushwhacker 19-05 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 3, 2019. During the exercise the 355th Wing continues to lead the Air Force in operational readiness as it proves the “Dynamic Wing” construct.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Giovanni Sims

Airmen wait in line to receive simulated biological and chemical warfare kits during exercise Bushwacker 19-05 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 3, 2019. During the exercise the 355th Medical Group ensured the Airmen were fit-to-fight in support of the “Dynamic Wing” construct.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Giovanni Sims

Airmen prepare medical paperwork to ensure they are medically fit-to-fight during exercise Bushwhacker 19-05 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 3, 2019. During the exercise the 355th Wing continues to lead the Air Force in operational readiness as it proves the “Dynamic Wing” construct.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers

