New Squadron Commander’s Course at D-M

A professional development course for squadron commanders was held at the Kennedy Professional Development Center on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 17-18, 2019.

The Squadron Commander Course provided new and current squadron commanders with information about the resources offered at Davis-Monthan AFB. Squadron commanders and leadership from across the base came to the PDC to network with their fellow commanders and grow as leaders.

“Having this course in place at D-M will ensure we never stop learning and that we continue to look for ways to improve ourselves as leaders every day,” said Lt. Col. Ericka Chute, 355th Force Support Squadron commander.

Classes were held from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. both days and featured leadership panels and guest speakers who shared their knowledge and personal experiences.

“You got to the level you’re at because you’re skilled,” said Col. Barton Kenerson, 355th Maintenance Group commander. “When it comes to the leadership role, [Airmen] don’t value your technical competence. They know you got to that level because you’re a pretty smart person; you’re pretty good at what you do, but what they’re looking for is personal people; someone who knows how to lead, engage and communicate with people.”

The Squadron Commander Course provides tools for leaders to be more effective and encourages productive feedback.

“The course provides valuable networking and leadership tools that enhance our efforts at revitalizing the squadron and empowering leaders at multiple levels,” Chute said. “It is a good feeling knowing the foundation has been set for this course and that our Airmen are benefiting because of it.”