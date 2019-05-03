Uncategorized Combat power displayed at Exercise Bushwhacker May 3, 2019 0 32 Share Facebook Linkedin Email Senior Airman Cheyenne PowersA member of the 55th Helicopter Maintenance Unit performs preflight checks on an HH-60G Pavehawk April 8 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base during Exercise Bushwhacker 19-05. During the exercise, D-M Aimen trained to deploy to any austere and contested location around the world. Senior Airman Cheyenne PowersAirmen in-process at the hub, a simulated deployed operating base, April 8 at D-M Air Force Base. During the exercise the 355th Wing worked to prepare the base’s Airmen to wield combat power, rapidly deploy to any austere and contested location around the world, and use multifunctional Airmen to establish, sustain and defend the base with command and control.