Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence greets the Desert Lightning Team during a quick visit April 11 to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base prior to his immersion with Customs and Border Protection. This dynamic, cross-functional relationship with Customs and Border Protection broadens D-M AFB’s ability to support national security. Davis-Monthan is an operational, warfighting base with 11,000 Airmen that directly support four combatant commanders around the globe every day.