D-M Police Week 2019

A U.S. Air Force 355th Security Forces defender carries a flag around the track at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 14, 2019. In 1962 President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week that the date falls within as Police Week. What started out as a small memorial service in 1982 of 120 survivors and supporters, has turned into a national event that attracts thousands of law enforcement officers from around the globe. (Air Force photograph)

The 355th Security Forces Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., held their annual Police Week events, May 13 through May 17, 2019.

In 1962 President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week that the date falls within as Police Week. What started out as a small memorial service in 1982 of 120 survivors and supporters, has turned into a national event that attracts thousands of law enforcement officers from around the globe.

Airmen from the 355th Security Forces Squadron participate in a six mile ruck march in honor of Police Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 13, 2019. Ruck weight is made up of non-perishable foods to be donated once the march is complete. The ruck march kicks off a week of events that pay tribute to the local, State and Federal law enforcement officers who serve and protect every day. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate)

In honor of Police Week the 355th SFS held multiple events to include a ruck march, a 24 hour walk, golf and basketball tournaments and a community outreach event where they partnered with Tucson Police Department to educate the public.

“This is the one week out of the year that we can take time to honor all police officers that have fallen in the line of duty,” said Tech Sgt. Daniel Johnson, 355th SFS defender. “It’s nice to be able to sit back and reflect on their sacrifices and continue to carry that torch for them.”
 

