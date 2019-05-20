D-M Police Week 2019

The 355th Security Forces Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., held their annual Police Week events, May 13 through May 17, 2019.

In 1962 President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week that the date falls within as Police Week. What started out as a small memorial service in 1982 of 120 survivors and supporters, has turned into a national event that attracts thousands of law enforcement officers from around the globe.

In honor of Police Week the 355th SFS held multiple events to include a ruck march, a 24 hour walk, golf and basketball tournaments and a community outreach event where they partnered with Tucson Police Department to educate the public.

“This is the one week out of the year that we can take time to honor all police officers that have fallen in the line of duty,” said Tech Sgt. Daniel Johnson, 355th SFS defender. “It’s nice to be able to sit back and reflect on their sacrifices and continue to carry that torch for them.”



