Airmen from the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron work together to build an [inert] GBU-12 Paveway II, an aerial laser-guided bomb, in a simulated deployed location on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 9, 2019. Exercising the capability to build GBU-12s in unconventional settings, the Airmen showcase D-M’s abilities to wield combat power anytime, anywhere.