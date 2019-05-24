162nd OSS visual recognition training

During April Unit Training Assembly members from the 162nd Operational Support Squadron learn about the B-17 Flying Fortress at the 390th Memorial Museum at the Pima Air and Space Museum. Learning about advances in military technology and military history are an integral part of visual recognition training.





Members from the 162nd Operations Support Squadron gather around the Sikorsky MH-53M at the Pima Air and Space Museum during April Unit Training Assembly refine their aircraft visual recognition skills. OSS Airmen play the critical role of training pilots to accurately identify military assets flown in different combat areas around the world.